Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

