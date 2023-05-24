Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,497,000 after purchasing an additional 149,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $215.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

