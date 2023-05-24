Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 275 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 118,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 129,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $274.16 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

