Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 321 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

