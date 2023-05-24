Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 2,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

