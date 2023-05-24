Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. 4,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

