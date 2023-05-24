Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Matson worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,727. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.23 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,941 shares of company stock worth $1,764,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

