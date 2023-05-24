Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 8,375 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.24. 631,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,757. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.