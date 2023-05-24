Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CAO Lauren B. Elting Sells 14,541 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 250,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $58.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

