Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

