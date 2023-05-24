Filecoin Price Hits $4.43 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $129.93 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00016885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,963,223,401 coins and its circulating supply is 426,117,788 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

