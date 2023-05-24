Financial Comparison: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) and Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preformed Line Products has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OriginClear and Preformed Line Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Preformed Line Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -103.99% N/A -197.92% Preformed Line Products 9.33% 18.11% 11.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Preformed Line Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $10.38 million 1.20 -$10.79 million $0.01 1.02 Preformed Line Products $680.62 million 1.12 $54.40 million $12.69 12.12

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preformed Line Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats OriginClear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co. engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The PLP-USA segment is involved in manufacturing traditional products primarily supporting domestic energy, telecommunications, and solar products. The Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific segments focuses on supporting energy, telecommunications, data communication, and solar products in each respective geographical region. The company was founded by Thomas F. Peterson in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

