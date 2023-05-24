Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 6,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.