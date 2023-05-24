Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 529 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in MetLife by 6,654.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after acquiring an additional 980,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 133.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,561,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,917,000 after acquiring an additional 892,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 2,020,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,568. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

