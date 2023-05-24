Financial Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,879,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.