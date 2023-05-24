Financial Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,879,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
