First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,217 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 366.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. 601,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,033. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

