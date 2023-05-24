First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE FCT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 268.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 116.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

