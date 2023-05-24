FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.87 and last traded at $74.85. 84,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 50,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62.

Get FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 212.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 217,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,212 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,838 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.