Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232,389 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up approximately 2.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.12% of Fluor worth $104,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 393,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

