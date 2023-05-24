Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FL. Bank of America cut their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FL opened at $27.11 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.