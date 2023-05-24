Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 2.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 34,074,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,234,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.