Fortive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fortive by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

