freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €24.24 ($26.35) and last traded at €24.16 ($26.26). Approximately 237,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.14 ($26.24).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.89.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

