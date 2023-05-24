Front Street Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,784 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 3.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $133.62. 620,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,612. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

