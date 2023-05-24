FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 8,731,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,493,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

