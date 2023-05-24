FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 8,731,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,493,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
