FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 8,731,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,493,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

