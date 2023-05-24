Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 1,547 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 2.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE LYB traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $89.59. 365,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,707. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

