Fusion Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after buying an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,565,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

