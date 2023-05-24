Fusion Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHA traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 259,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,203. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
