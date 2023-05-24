Fusion Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,540. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.78 and its 200-day moving average is $402.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

