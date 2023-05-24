Fusion Capital LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. 691,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

