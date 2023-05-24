G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Tops $301.73

G999 (G999) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $301.73 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00053586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.