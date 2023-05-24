GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.94. GAP shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 2,047,978 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GAP Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of GAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

