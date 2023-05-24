Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 3,472 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.19. 307,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.76 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

