Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 4,120 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,979. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

