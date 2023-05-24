Gary Yu Sells 1,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,360.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00.

Diodes stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 234,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,516. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

