GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.01

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.01 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 87.10 ($1.08). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,044,571 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.96. The firm has a market cap of £743.02 million, a PE ratio of 533.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 148.50 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

(Get Rating)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.