Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $392.30

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.30 and traded as high as $422.25. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $422.25, with a volume of 276 shares trading hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

