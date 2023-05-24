Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Globeflex Capital L P’s Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. 2,399,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

