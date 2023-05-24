Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,314. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

