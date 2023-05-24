Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,275.65

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,275.65 and traded as low as $3,195.79. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,198.48, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

Givaudan Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,280.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3,178.62.

About Givaudan

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.