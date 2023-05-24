Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.67. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

