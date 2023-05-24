Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.67. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
