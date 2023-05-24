Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Global-e Online Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of GLBE opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $37.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,608,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 54,709 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.