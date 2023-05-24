Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Global-e Online Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of GLBE opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,608,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 54,709 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global-e Online Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on GLBE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

