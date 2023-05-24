Global Icav Pilgrim Sells 31,069 Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $315,350.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,344,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,798,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 40,603 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $412,526.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $220,894.45.

On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLME opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLME. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 278.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 330,785 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $27,023,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 628,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

