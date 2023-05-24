Global Icav Pilgrim Sells 31,069 Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $315,350.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,344,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,798,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 40,603 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $412,526.48.
- On Friday, May 12th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $220,894.45.
- On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.
Flame Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of FLME opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.
Flame Acquisition Company Profile
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
