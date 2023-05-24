Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 14,400 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

UPS stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.96. 1,185,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

