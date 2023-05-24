Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 30,154 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises 1.2% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.21% of Atkore worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 394,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE ATKR traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. 177,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.84.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

