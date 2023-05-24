Globeflex Capital L P Grows Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,381 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.33% of Extreme Networks worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks Profile

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 399,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,562. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

