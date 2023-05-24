Globeflex Capital L P Invests $11.28 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,000. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 1.4% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.25% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $2,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 738,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 165,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 198,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,098. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HGV. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

