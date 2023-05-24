Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. 220,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,793. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

