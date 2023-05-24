Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 889,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

