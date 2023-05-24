Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,194 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.72% of MasterCraft Boat worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after buying an additional 138,206 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 59,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

